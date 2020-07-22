Obituary: Jackie Lee Loane

Jackie Lee Loane 77, of Marietta, OH passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in his home with his loving wife by his side.

Jackie was born on October 15, 1942 in Bergoo, WV. His parents were Henry Franklin Loane and Freda Izola Tracy-Loane.

Jackie served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. Upon his return home, Jackie met Eula Evelene Leary, who still survives. They were married on March 13, 1967 in Elkins, WV.

Jackie was a very proud father and papaw. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Cammie) of Whipple, and Rick (Diana) of Lower Salem. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jeffrey, Steven (Misty), Rhiannon, and Ashlee, and 4 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Seabright of Elkins, WV, Sharon (Jim) Pingley of Snowshoe, WV, and brothers Jimmy Loane of North Carolina, and Donnie (Mary) Barnhart of Elkins, WV, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his special cousin Clarence "Buck" Bates (Pauline) of Volga, WV.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy Gray, and brother Johnny Barnhart.

At his request, a private service will be held by his family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.