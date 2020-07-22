Obituary: James Raymond Runnio

James Raymond Runnion, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 15, 1939, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Christopher R. and Violet Mace Runnion.

James was a U.S. Navy Veteran and Retired from Goff Machine and Fabrication in Lubeck after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, camping, racing R.C. cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Griffith Runnion; his children, Kimberly Runnion (Donnie) of Cocoa, FL, William Runnion (Nancy) and Steven Runnion all of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Joshua Runnion (Ashley), Joseph Runnion, Christopher Runnion and Jim Roudeski (Pam); and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt Runnion and Tyler Roudeski.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Runnion family

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.