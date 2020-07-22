Obituary: Quentin Lee Nelson

Quentin Lee Nelson, 15, of Big Bend, WV passed away on June 28, 2020.

Quentin was born March 23, 2005 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought joy to those around him. Quentin will be forever remembered and loved by his parents, Aaron and Racheal Nelson, one brother Joseph Nelson, his grandparents Lynn and Zelma Yoak, Kathy Whipkey, Robert Jarvis Sr. and Lena Bishop, several aunts and uncles along with cousins.

A graveside funeral will be held at the Nobe Cemetery on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.