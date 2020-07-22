Obituary: Roger Lee Binegar

Roger Lee Binegar, 75 of Marietta, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 28, 1944 to the late Clark and Kathleen(McPeek)Binegar. He retired from the City of Marietta in 2004 after more than 40 years. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife and favorite nurse Sue (Bush) Binegar of Marietta, whom he married on August 23, 1968. He is also survived by his children Scott Binegar and Tammy Barrows(Tim) and Pap’s keepers, his beloved grandchildren Shayleigh, Keeley and Caden Barrows. He is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Williams and many friends and family members he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna McFadden and his brother Joseph Binegar.

Per his wishes, a private cremation will take place with Mid Ohio Valley Cremation Society. There will be no additional services.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

