Ohio governor issues statewide mask order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s governor is ordering that masks be worn statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the mask mandate will go into effect Thursday evening for everyone age 10 and older.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that more counties are seeing an increasing number of cases. Residents will need to wear a mask when out in public or in a place where they are unable to follow social distancing rules.

Exceptions include people with medical conditions or disabilities, or people communicating with others with disabilities, as well as people exercising or playing sports.

Up until now, Ohio had only required masks in counties that were considered ``hotspots.‘'

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.