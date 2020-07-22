Advertisement

OhioSE partners with JobsOhio to distribute PPE toolkits to regional small businesses

Jul. 22, 2020
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – Beginning the week of July 20, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, will begin distributing PPE Safety Toolkits, donated by JobsOhio, to assist small businesses throughout the region. The PPE Safety Toolkits will provide small businesses in southeastern and southern Ohio with the PPE resources to stay protected and operate within the State’s safety guidelines during the phased reopening of Ohio.

“Small and medium sized businesses make up the backbone of Ohio’s economy and with grit and determination, they and their employees have persevered through unprecedented economic and health challenges during this pandemic. JobsOhio is pleased, along with our network partners, to provide them with PPE toolkits, to aid them in their efforts to get back to work and operate safely.” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “While we don’t know what the future holds, we are optimistic that Ohio businesses will succeed and continue to play an essential role in Ohio’s economic recovery.”

This partnership between JobsOhio and OhioSE will provide PPE Toolkit donations to hundreds of small businesses. These kits include 100 3 ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks and a 24oz bottle of hand sanitizer.

“We realize the difficulties and challenges facing business owners and employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are pleased to partner with the JobsOhio ‘Ohio Safe. Ohio Working’ program to support businesses in our 25 county region”   said, Katy Farber, Vice President of OhioSE. Farber added, “It is our sincere hope that the Safety Toolkits will be of assistance to help small businesses, who continue to carry a heavy burden during these challenging times, stay safe and protected.”  According to Farber, “OhioSE is working in close association with Chambers of Commerce and local economic development organizations in all the counties of southern and southeastern Ohio. These partner organizations will be the “army” that mobilizes this effort in their communities distributing the PPE Toolkits to small businesses.” 

In collaboration with JobsOhio Network Partners, JobsOhio is distributing 15,000 Safety Tool Kits (1.65 million masks and 15,000 units of hand sanitizer) across the state beginning the week of July 20, 2020.  Each Toolkit, valued at $100 dollars, provides PPE that at times has been in short supply for small businesses during the pandemic.

