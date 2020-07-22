Parkersburg Utility Board no longer waiving late fees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Early on during the pandemic many companies chose to waive late fees and other expenses in response to those that were unable to pay them.

The Parkersburg Utility Board was one of these companies, but now they’re ending the waiver and charging individuals.

Those in the Parkersburg community can seek assistance with these payments through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation for any COVID-related shortcomings.

We’ve been in this pandemic situation now for several months. I know that many families and individuals are struggling. They may have been laid off or furloughed, and they really have a need right now for some extra help. And I know now that there are some utility companies that are at a place where they’re no longer waiving the monthly payments families are going to be in situations now where they need some help to get them through this hard time. So I think this is a really critical program.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is partnering itself up with numerous organizations such as the United Way Alliance and Community Resources to name a few. You can find assistance by dialing the 2-1-1 number.

The Parkersburg Utility Board says that they can work in providing a payment plan to assist their customers.

