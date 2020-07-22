Street sale will support Harmar Bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Days festival would have been held July 25 and 26 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival supports the Historic Harmar Bridge Company in its efforts to raise money to upgrade the bridge, which was closed in March due to safety concerns. Instead, the organization is hosting what it calls The Great Westside Street Sale, an event that more easily allows for social distancing.

The event will be held from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M on Saturday, July 25 and it will take place on the 100 block of Maple Street. Local residents have donated a wide range of items to be purchased, including furniture, art, collectibles, kitchen items, toys, clothing, and more. There will be separate tents for items priced at one dollar, five dollars, ten dollars, and twenty dollars and up. Funds raised will go to support the organization’s operations.

The bridge was closed on March 1 and the organization quickly launched a campaign to seek funding toward the approximately $3 million it estimates will be required to renovate the bridge. With the help of Marietta Main Street, the organization put together a proposal that was given to the state of Ohio as part of its capital budget campaign. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising efforts quickly came to a halt. In order for the organization to be able to continue its work, it is now seeking support through fundraisers like the street sale, which will help finance its daily operations.

“Like any small nonprofit, we of course have an operating budget. We need to have funds in our bank account to pay bills and to purchase items needed to operate,” said Chuck Swaney, president pro tempore of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company.

Swaney added that the organization hopes to be able to re-launch the campaign to seek funding for the bridge later in the summer or in the fall, saying, “I believe, in my heart of hearts, that it will happen.”

The renovation of the bridge would be significant for downtown commerce, as it would make it more convenient for shoppers on foot to patronize businesses on both sides of the bridge.

Swaney said the community has been very supportive in terms of preparing for the street sale and donating items, and the organization is also seeking volunteers to help during the sale. Those who would like to volunteer are asked to call Swaney at 740-215-4663 or simply let a worker know they would like to help when they arrive at the sale.

For more information about the sale, visit its Facebook event page. And to learn more about the efforts to renovate the Harmar Bridge, click here.

We hope to see you on Saturday, July 25th for The Great Westside Street Sale! 🙌 All proceeds benefit the Historic Harmar Bridge Company and will be used to help Save Harmar Bridge. Posted by Save Harmar Bridge on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.