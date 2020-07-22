Advertisement

Two-car wreck on Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - No injuries were reported Wednesday after a two car wreck on the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.

Authorities were called out to the scene of the crash just before 5:30 p.m.

Two lanes of the bridge were closed while authorities were investigating the incident and cleaning up the area.

Members of the Belpre Fire Department helped direct traffic during the closure.

The Belpre Police Department also responded to the scene.

