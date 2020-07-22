Advertisement

W.Va. to send $10,000 to each VFD in the state

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice announced during a news conference that every volunteer fire department in the state of West Virginia would be receiving a $10,000 grant. With 419 VFDs in the state, that’s just under $4.2 million going out.

“These are heroes, and they are heroes beyond belief and so we’re going to send ten thousand out to each and every one of our volunteer fire departments,” said Justice.

The governor says volunteer fire departments have suffered this year from having to cancel fundraisers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an issue WTAP has covered before.

Captain Chip Umstot is the president of the Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, and though he says his department is already fortunate to benefit from both a fire fee and donations from its community, the department has been hurt by not being able to host fundraisers like their ice cream social. Umstot says he knows of multiple smaller departments that rely solely on fundraisers, and this year has been especially difficult for them.

While details are sparse on what the grant money can be used for and when it may be coming, Umstot is thrilled to hear that something is being done.

“I started receiving messages almost immediately from members today, who heard the governor’s news. $10,000 is a great chunk. We can’t thank him enough for looking out for the departments. No matter how big or small, it makes a tremendous difference,” said Umstot.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

