PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark introduces germ zapping robots to help fight bacteria and viruses.

The hospital was able to purchase two Xenex light strike robots with the help of generous donations from community members and local businesses. The robots will help get rid of bacteria and viruses in and around the building.

Hospital officials say the Xenex system disinfects a typical patient or procedure room in four minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times and is effective against even the most dangerous pathogens including influenza, Ebola and and MRSA.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark says staff and patient safety is their number one priority.

