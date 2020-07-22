Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark introduces germ zapping robots

Germ zapping robots will help fight bacteria and viruses
(WTAP)
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark introduces germ zapping robots to help fight bacteria and viruses.

The hospital was able to purchase two Xenex light strike robots with the help of generous donations from community members and local businesses. The robots will help get rid of bacteria and viruses in and around the building.

Hospital officials say the Xenex system disinfects a typical patient or procedure room in four minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times and is effective against even the most dangerous pathogens including influenza, Ebola and and MRSA.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark says staff and patient safety is their number one priority.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-car wreck on Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
No injuries were reported Wednesday after a two car wreck on the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Wood County Legion baseball

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU football and Vic Koenning agree to separate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Daniel Collie named PCHS basketball coach

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Malea Flanagin

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Family home damaged, keepsakes ruined in Parkersburg fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Parkersburg family is hoping to rebuild after a fire damaged the house they've called home for generations.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre City Schools approves re-entry plan for students

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, 102nd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Parkersburg Utility Board no longer waiving late fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Parkersburg Utility Board no longer waiving late fees.

News

Justice, Salango trade remarks about ties to First Energy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Salango says Justice needs to "come clean" on relationship with utility giant