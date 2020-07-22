WVU & Vic Koenning agree to separate

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) – The West Virginia University football team is looking for a new defensive coordinator.

In a new release, the school’s athletic department announced it, and the Vic Koenning have both agreed to separate.

Koenning was placed on leave in June due to allegations of mistreatment by safety Kerry Martin Jr.

Martin made the allegations against Koenning in a social media post detailing encounters with the coach that made him uncomfortable.

I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program. pic.twitter.com/40hZYXjxib — Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr.🌹 (@KMartinJr11) June 23, 2020

Koenning issued an apology the day after Martin’s comments.

With time to reflect, some thoughts from my heart. pic.twitter.com/paRgbeVJK3 — Vic Koenning (@CoachVic_WVU) June 24, 2020

WVU will pay Koenning $591,451 over the next 19 months as a part of the agreement. Koenning had two seasons left on his contract for $1,074,059.

WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons: “This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program. Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support.”

WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown: “As I’ve stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member, and administrator who touches our program. This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University. I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all – Vic included – want what is best for our program.”

Coach Vic Koenning: “I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I’d love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.