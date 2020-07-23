Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County holding yard sale fundraiser

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County is holding a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. The rain or shine event will be held inside the Jim Spence Center from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

This is the first time the Boys & Girls Club has held a yard sale. The organization decided on the fundraiser because it believed it was something that could be done in such a way as to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 we haven’t been able to do any fundraising where we had a lot of people together. So we thought this would be a good way to be able to monitor how many people were coming in and out at a time,” said Marissa Mercer, program director at the Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County.

Attendees will be required to wear masks, the number of people allowed in the building at once will be limited, and social distancing will be practiced.

Funds raised will help to finance the organization's general operations, and will also support Boys & Girls Club aides to enable them to obtain the resources needed to manage their programs.

Mercer noted that the community has been supportive of the event in terms of donating items to be sold, saying, “We got way more than we were expecting.”

Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, household items, furniture, toys, baby products, and more.

To learn more about the yard sale, visit its Facebook event page.

