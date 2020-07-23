Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County holding yard sale fundraiser

(KKTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County is holding a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. The rain or shine event will be held inside the Jim Spence Center from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

This is the first time the Boys & Girls Club has held a yard sale. The organization decided on the fundraiser because it believed it was something that could be done in such a way as to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 we haven’t been able to do any fundraising where we had a lot of people together. So we thought this would be a good way to be able to monitor how many people were coming in and out at a time,” said Marissa Mercer, program director at the Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County.

Attendees will be required to wear masks, the number of people allowed in the building at once will be limited, and social distancing will be practiced.

Funds raised will help to finance the organization's general operations, and will also support Boys & Girls Club aides to enable them to obtain the resources needed to manage their programs.

Mercer noted that the community has been supportive of the event in terms of donating items to be sold, saying, “We got way more than we were expecting.” 

Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, household items, furniture, toys, baby products, and more.

To learn more about the yard sale, visit its Facebook event page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paving project to begin on Grand Central Avenue

Updated: 51 minutes ago
West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a paving project on West Virginia 14, Grand Central Avenue.

News

Forecast for July 23rd

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Parkersburg YMCA's Changes in the Wake of COVID, 7/23/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby and Phillip Hickman
A look at how the Parkersburg YMCA has changed since reopening, and how else it's been impacted by COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Ohio surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 21 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

News

Cricket Wireless in Vienna holding free food day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
In what it called on social media a “goodwill gesture,” Cricket Wireless in Vienna is holding a free food day on Friday, July 24.

News

Wendy’s franchise owners donate $110,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
Employees also received bonuses totaling $110,000.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio lawmakers propose repeal of House Bill 6

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - No injuries after car wreck on Parkersburg-Belpre bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Governor's encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago