Cricket Wireless in Vienna holding free food day

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - In what it called on social media a “goodwill gesture,” Cricket Wireless in Vienna is holding a free food day on Friday, July 24. Beginning at 12 P.M., the retailer will be offering 100 free boxed lunches to community members on a first come, first served basis. Those who would like a meal will be able to drive by the store and pick one up.

The lunches will be catered by Tokyo Thai Sushi Hibachi restaurant. The lunches are intended as a way to give back to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is going through a rough time with the virus and unemployment rising, so we thought it would be a good idea to try to give back to the community that has helped us and come in and done business in our store,” said Ahmed Ali, store employee. Ali is the son of Mobeen Ali, who owns the store as well as a number of other Cricket stores around the Mid-Ohio Valley, and organized the free food day.

Those who are picking up a lunch are asked to wear a mask while interacting with store employees.

