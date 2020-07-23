Advertisement

DeWine announces changes in local county COVID-19 alert levels

Washington County returns to yellow, Athens County slightly downgraded
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Washiington County’s COVID-19 alert level has been downgraded, and Athens County is no longer near the highest alert status.

Governor Mike DeWine Thursday introduced the latest color alert map at his coronavirus news briefing.

Washington County was downgraded to “yellow”/level 1 status. Athens County is still at “red”/level 3, but not on a watch to rise to the highest level: “purple”.

The governor, however, said concerns remain about the spread of the virus. He he cited more examples of social gatherings and travel leading to a “community spread”.

”We are cautious about this; these are still high levels of spread.,” DeWine said. “Citizens across Ohio and in these counties need to be vigilant in following the layers of protection that we continue to talk about.”

The governor said eight new counties across the state are at level 3/”red”.

He added, however, changes in the alert levels indicates some areas of the state are following guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing and cleanliness.

An order to wear masks in public, announced by DeWine Wednesday, was scheduled to go into effect Thursday at 6 P.M.

