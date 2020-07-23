Advertisement

Historic Harmar Bridge Company hopes to raise money to repair Harmar Bridge

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Back in March, a historic bridge in Marietta was closed to pedestrians indefinitely.

The Historic Harmar Bridge Company had to close the Harmar Bridge for safety reasons.

Some people had used the bridge to walk to work.

The bridge is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the country and the only one of its kind still in operation.

The organization says it will cost around three million dollars to fully restore.

They hope to be able to raise this money needed to make the necessary repairs to maintain it for future generations.

”Obviously put in a new pedestrian path, right down the center of the bridge where the railbed is, and have a 15 foot wide, pedestrian, biking, walking, and ADA accessible roadbed, that will hopefully last another 2-3 generations,” said Chuck Swaney, President pro tempore, Historic Harmar Bridge Company.

The organization will be holding a street sale on Saturday to help raise money.

