Obituary: Karl William Zartman, Jr.

Karl William Zartman, Jr., 61, of Reno, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 18, 1958 in Sandusky, OH to the late Alberta Behm and Karl William Zartman, Sr.

He was the owner/operator of Zartman Surveying.

He is survived by two sons, Alex Zartman of Signal Hill, CA and Levi Zartman of Marietta, OH; brother, Ronald Zartman of Newberg, OR; a stepbrother, James Kuhn and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Wayne Allen Kuhn.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hadley Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses at 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

