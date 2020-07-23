Advertisement

Ohio governor now calls to “repeal and replace” energy law

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reversed course and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of the state’s $60 million bribery scandal.

The Republican governor said he continues to support the policy in the bill, including preserving Ohio’s two nuclear power plants as part of power generation in the state.

But DeWine says the process that created the law ``stinks'' and is unacceptable.

DeWine called on lawmakers to revisit the energy debate in a process the public can have confidence in.

Federal prosecutors allege House Speaker Larry Householder and others accepted bribes to shepherd the energy bill into law.

