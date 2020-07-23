Ohio governor now calls to “repeal and replace” energy law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reversed course and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of the state’s $60 million bribery scandal.

The Republican governor said he continues to support the policy in the bill, including preserving Ohio’s two nuclear power plants as part of power generation in the state.

But DeWine says the process that created the law ``stinks'' and is unacceptable.

DeWine called on lawmakers to revisit the energy debate in a process the public can have confidence in.

Federal prosecutors allege House Speaker Larry Householder and others accepted bribes to shepherd the energy bill into law.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.