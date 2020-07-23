Parade held for couple’s adopted child

ST. MARYS, W.Va (WTAP) - An adoption parade was given to a foster child that was recently adopted.

Matt and Joel Brookover gained the rights to Drayven, or DJ, as he becomes the newest member of their family. They’ve had to wait over a year for the paperwork to be finalized and had the pandemic postpone the court date.

They held a small party for DJ and had a parade for those in the community to show their happiness over the news.

With the COVID coming we had to cancel his party and we had to just find a different way to do it. So we have some friends in the police department at St. Marys and we asked them about it. So, the St. Marys police department, St. Marys fire department, and the city police in St. Marys helped us out with getting fire trucks and police cars involved and to keep him entertained a little bit.

The Brookovers want to thank everyone that was a part of the parade for DJ.

