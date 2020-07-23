Parkersburg YMCA adjusting to pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - After COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, you would have been hard-pressed to find a business that was not affected. But few were hit harder than gyms. Soon after, Governor Jim Justice ordered gyms across the Mountain State shut down.

The Parkersburg YMCA stayed open while offering emergency child-care. The facility used the downtime to help the facility make some safety changes.

CEO Jeff Olson says the changes were difficult. “Unfortunately, we were forced to furlough the majority of our staff, [but] the remainder of the staff, we were able to keep a skeleton crew on, and do a lot of internal renovations.”

Renovations ranged from changing to L.E.D lighting, repainting parking lines, and putting up a dividing wall in the weight and fitness areas.

The YMCA made other changes in mid-May to follow the state’s guidelines for reopening. Those changes included placing flyers throughout the facility to remind people about social distancing and to wear facemasks when possible.

When people returned they saw that a former room for powerlifters had been turned into a makeshift closet, every other cardio machine had been taped off, and people could not use the water fountains.

Even with the Governor’s new facemask mandates, Olson says members can make it work, saying “I think it takes everybody realizing that the reason we wear masks is not only so that we’re safer, but that the people around us are safer. So [people entering] the building, or people moving around the building, are asked to wear masks.”

He also assured those unsure about coming to the Y that it is being disinfected regularly.

Olson has seen a change in who’s coming inside: “I think a lot of people who may have preexisting conditions, people who are older, people who may feel they’re at an additional risk, have been slow to come back.”

But there have been exceptions. One is 72-year-old Rick Stanley, who’s been a member for 25 years, and had to find alternative ways to workout when the gym closed. “I had to resort to walking outside at a school that had a walking track.” And when asked if he felt safe working out at the facility, Stanley said “I do. […] Social distancing is good, and [I] have no problem with that.”

Olson is also optimistic about the gym’s distant future. He says Summer months tend to be the slowest for the Y, but it has been able to steady its finances, and maintain most memberships.

“One of the great things about the YMCA is that we are a community that supports our community [...] but it’s also very difficult because during a pandemic, community is one of the things that scares people - getting close to people. So I think we can continue to be a good community, and take care of each other, with just a little alteration in our daily habits.”

