Paving project to begin on Grand Central Avenue

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a paving project on West Virginia 14, Grand Central Avenue, with signs going up beginning Friday, July 24, and work will begin on Monday, August 3, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing WV 14, Grand Central Avenue, beginning from 26th Street, (Parkersburg), at milepost 14.84, to 28th Street, (Vienna), at milepost 17.83. Crews will be performing concrete work from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Crews will be milling and paving from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Flagging personnel will be present at times. Minor delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and/or use alternate routes if possible. There will be full lane closures when paving begins. The anticipated completion date is Friday, October 16. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule

