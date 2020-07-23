Advertisement

Paving project to begin on Grand Central Avenue

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a paving project on West Virginia 14, Grand Central Avenue, with signs going up beginning Friday, July 24, and work will begin on Monday, August 3, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing WV 14, Grand Central Avenue, beginning from 26th Street, (Parkersburg), at milepost 14.84, to 28th Street, (Vienna), at milepost 17.83. Crews will be performing concrete work from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Crews will be milling and paving from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Flagging personnel will be present at times. Minor delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and/or use alternate routes if possible. There will be full lane closures when paving begins. The anticipated completion date is Friday, October 16. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 23rd

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Parkersburg YMCA's Changes in the Wake of COVID, 7/23/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby and Phillip Hickman
A look at how the Parkersburg YMCA has changed since reopening, and how else it's been impacted by COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Ohio surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 21 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County holding yard sale fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County is holding a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. The rain or shine event will be held inside the Jim Spence Center from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Latest News

News

Cricket Wireless in Vienna holding free food day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
In what it called on social media a “goodwill gesture,” Cricket Wireless in Vienna is holding a free food day on Friday, July 24.

News

Wendy’s franchise owners donate $110,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
Employees also received bonuses totaling $110,000.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio lawmakers propose repeal of House Bill 6

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - No injuries after car wreck on Parkersburg-Belpre bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Governor's encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago