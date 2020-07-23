Advertisement

The Castle Museum holds Archaeology Camp and Cemetery Tours

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle in Marietta has found ways to keep everyone safe while still holding some of their smaller camps and cemetery tours.

This week was the second week of the Museum’s Archaeology Camp for middle school students.

During the camp, campers experienced a real archaeological dig and learned how to examine and identify objects.

“They are doing a great job, excavating very carefully in taking our excavation unit down in an even level,” said Archaeologist Wesley Clarke. “We map artifacts as we go and keep a very careful record of what we find.”

The museum will also be holding an Archaeology Camp for high school students and adults.

On Saturday, the museum will be holding tours at Mound Cemetery.

The tours will be a recreation of the tour that was given to best-selling author David McCullough

Attendees will also hear stories about the two main characters in McCullough’s book “The Pioneers”

”We’re doing tours at Mound Cemetery,” said Scott Britton, Executive Director of The Castle Museum. “Talking about the David McCullough characters, people like Rufus Putnam and Samuel Hildreth, but also some of the lesser known characters that are just getting a little bit of a mention in the book.”

Reservations are required for both the camp and the tours, and can be made on the museum’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Infant shot in Gallia County, sheriff says

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Gallia County Sheriff says an infant was shot Tuesday afternoon.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Parade held for couple’s adopted child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Parade held for couple's adopted child.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - M.O.V. junior golf at Worthington Golf Club

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Ripley Legion baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aislyn Kibble

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Humane Society launches capital campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parade held for couple's adopted child

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Historic Harmar Bridge Company hopes to raise money to repair Harmar Bridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Historic Harmar Bridge Company had to close the Harmar Bridge for safety reasons. The bridge is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the country and the only one of its kind still in operation.