The Castle Museum holds Archaeology Camp and Cemetery Tours

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle in Marietta has found ways to keep everyone safe while still holding some of their smaller camps and cemetery tours.

This week was the second week of the Museum’s Archaeology Camp for middle school students.

During the camp, campers experienced a real archaeological dig and learned how to examine and identify objects.

“They are doing a great job, excavating very carefully in taking our excavation unit down in an even level,” said Archaeologist Wesley Clarke. “We map artifacts as we go and keep a very careful record of what we find.”

The museum will also be holding an Archaeology Camp for high school students and adults.

On Saturday, the museum will be holding tours at Mound Cemetery.

The tours will be a recreation of the tour that was given to best-selling author David McCullough

Attendees will also hear stories about the two main characters in McCullough’s book “The Pioneers”

”We’re doing tours at Mound Cemetery,” said Scott Britton, Executive Director of The Castle Museum. “Talking about the David McCullough characters, people like Rufus Putnam and Samuel Hildreth, but also some of the lesser known characters that are just getting a little bit of a mention in the book.”

Reservations are required for both the camp and the tours, and can be made on the museum’s website.

