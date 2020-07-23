Advertisement

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

The federal coin manufacturer is making the request because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

The agency warns if people don’t start using exact change, businesses may not be able to accept cash payments. People with coins are also encouraged to deposit them, exchange them at financial institutions or go to a redemption kiosk.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Infant shot in Gallia County, sheriff says

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Gallia County Sheriff says an infant was shot Tuesday afternoon.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

National

Missing red panda mom found safe at Columbus zoo in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

Latest News

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Parade held for couple’s adopted child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Parade held for couple's adopted child.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - M.O.V. junior golf at Worthington Golf Club

Updated: 4 hours ago