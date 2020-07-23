Wendy’s franchise owners donate $110,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - More than two dozen organizations across the Mid-Ohio Valley were recently chosen to receive a share of a $110,000 donation from the owners of 11 area Wendy’s restaurants.

Ray and Kim Blackburn said their restaurants have been largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, so they decided to seek out and support groups that have had trouble fundraising.

The Blackburns contacted the mayors of Parkersburg, Belpre and Marietta to see which organizations needed the most help. They came up with 27 different groups, including senior centers, human societies and volunteer fire departments.

“It definitely makes us feel good, but it makes our crew feel good, our managers feel good,” Ray Blackburn said. “I think that the entire community will know that we’re here to give back. And you know, if it helps other organizations in the area that were able to stay open to give back as well, then I hope it does.”

In addition to their donation to the groups, the Blackburns also provided bonuses to their employees that totaled an additional $110,000.

