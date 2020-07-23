West Virginia governor’s encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

CHARLESTON W.Va (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged by what he initially thought was a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus. But the cautious optimism was short-lived. At a news conference Wednesday, Justice announced an increase of just 30 positive cases from Tuesday. But after he spoke, those figures were revised sharply higher to 141. The three-day total so far this week of 324 confirmed cases means the virus scare isn’t slowing down. And Wednesday’s number of active confirmed cases, 1,594, is the highest since the pandemic began. There have been more than 5,460 total confirmed cases and at least 102 deaths in West Virginia

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.