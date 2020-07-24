Area schools and districts announce re-opening plans for fall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, school districts in the Mid-Ohio Valley are working on plans to safely reopen this fall.

Below are the plans that have been announced by a number of districts. WTAP will continue to provide updates about the reopening plans of area schools and districts as more information becomes available.

Wood County: The county plans to reopen schools for in-person classes at all campuses on Sept. 8. A number of safety precautions will be in place, including alphabetically staggering the days that students are on campus versus learning remotely, requiring students in grades three and up to wear masks when they can’t socially distance, and more. The full list of safety precautions can be found here.

Marietta City: The district will have a board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to approve a resolution that will detail how the school will reopen.

St. Mary Catholic School: The school is having rolling reopenings, with different grades starting on different days beginning Aug. 24-26. The school is implementing a number of safety procedures, including:

Parents will be required to check their child’s temperature every day before they go to school

Desks will be six feet apart

Water fountains will be shut off

Students will be wearing masks when they can’t social distance

Recesses will be separate for each class

Instead of students rotating classes to meet with different teachers, teachers will rotate classrooms to limit interaction in hallways.

Students will go to their lockers in the morning and take all their materials for the day with them to their classroom.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout school.

Faculty and staff will wear masks at all times.

The school will be following Marietta City Health Dept. guidelines if a student or faculty member exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.

Belpre City Schools: All schools are planning to reopen on Aug. 24. The plan hinges on where Washington County stands in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. If the county is at a Level 2 or lower, students would have in-person learning five days a week. If the county goes to Level 3 or higher, there would be a mix of in-person and online learning, or completely virtua learning. Many safety precautions will be followed, including face coverings when necessary, social distancing, and more. The details of these precautions can be found here.

Parents have the option of sending their children to school or letting them learn at home, depending on if they feel their child would be safe. If students are feeling sick, they should not come to school.

Warren Local School District: The district will have a board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to approve a resolution that will detail how the school will reopen.

Fort Frye Local School District: Classes will begin on Aug. 24, and all students will be on campus five days per week. Transportation will be provided, if requested.

The following safety precautions will be implemented:

Health screenings/temperature checks will be required at home and administered randomly at school

Social distancing of at least three feet, but in most cases more, will be required.

Partitions will be put up at desks and tables where social distancing isn’t possible

Increased hand-washing and hand- sanitizing will be required

Increased sanitizing daily throughout the building and on school buses and vans will be required.

A Chromebook will be provided for each student.

No visitors or volunteers will be allowed at schools unless they are essential.

A plan with the county health department for if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 will be implemented.

No mass gatherings, such as assemblies and open houses, or field trips will be allowed.

Masks will be required for staff within six feet of students and other adults.

Mask will be strongly recommended but not required for students unless they are less than three feet apart, which should only be during class change at the high school.

A remote program will also be available for students who medically may need this option. It can be arranged by contacting the school principal.

