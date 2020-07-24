City of Vienna preparing for “Back the Blue” parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday night at the Vienna City Council meeting, a proclamation from Governor Jim Justice was read to honor the Vienna Police Department.

Next weekend, the City of Vienna will hold a parade to honor police officers and first responders from around the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

The parade will start on 60th Street and will run all the way down Grand Central Avenue to the Grand Central Mall and around the parking lot.

Those who are hoping to attend are welcome to line the sidewalks and support law enforcement with signs, or stay in their cars.

Vienna mayor Randall Rapp asks that those in attendance follow the social distancing guidelines, and he is hopeful that there will be a good turnout.

“Well it means a lot, these guys are on it 24/7, you know, and Vienna’s a great town, and we’re proud of it because they make it safe, and they do so many other things in our community, not only the police work, but they do all kinds of things, so the police department means a great deal to the city of Vienna,” Rapp says.

