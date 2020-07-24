Driver dies after truck jackknifes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ashville, Ohio, man died after his tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday afternoon on State Route 26 in Washington County, authorities said.

Carl Reinhart Jr., 43, collapsed on the road and died after getting out of his semi after it jackknifed while he was driving south on Route 26 near milepost 23 about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Reinhart sought help from a passer-by after getting out of his truck and that health issues appear to have contributed to his death.

The Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the crash scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.