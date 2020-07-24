Eagle Scout projects benefit Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Two local teens have upgraded public property in Marietta for their Eagle Scout projects.

Nick Early took the time to landscape and clean the monuments at the Purple Heart Memorial in front of the Marietta Armory.

Sam Gottfried utilized his project to improve the dog park. He added new signage and a message board seen when entering the park.

These are the latest of many Eagle Scout projects that have helped the city. Mayor Josh Schlicher appreciates the local youth helping out where they can.

“We really appreciate the detail, the planning, the quality of work, and just again, their willingness to step up and take on these projects, and our office is going to continue to be very receptive to that in the future,” Schlicher says.

