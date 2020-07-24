Governor talks federal dollars at briefing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Friday spoke at length about a meeting he held regarding spending of federal money West Virginia has received-including the $1.2 billion in federal CARES act money that’s been a topic of debate for months.

Justice set aside roughly half of that money for the state.

He said at his news briefing he plans to use $678 million for the state’s unemployment fund that has mostly been exhausted through the payment of jobless benefits.

It was one of a number of items the governor said were discussed in an advisory board meeting Friday morning.

He said an alternative is to increase taxes on businesses to make up the lost unemployment dollars.

”If we don’t have that there, to be able to use for that,” Justice said, “we’re going to get into a situation where we’re going to have to lay on our businesses a heavy burden as far as increased taxation, as far as the unemployment buckets.”

A bi-partisan group of West Virginia lawmakers has asked for a special session for the legislature to decide how to spend the CARES money.

Justice also said the state has received federal grants totaling more than $1.1 billion.

And the governor announced he is exptending the order allowing public schools to open this fall to include the state’s public and private colleges and universities.

Most of the state’s colleges plan to reopen in August for the start of fall classes.

