Advertisement

Governor talks federal dollars at briefing

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Friday spoke at length about a meeting he held regarding spending of federal money West Virginia has received-including the $1.2 billion in federal CARES act money that’s been a topic of debate for months.

Justice set aside roughly half of that money for the state.

He said at his news briefing he plans to use $678 million for the state’s unemployment fund that has mostly been exhausted through the payment of jobless benefits.

It was one of a number of items the governor said were discussed in an advisory board meeting Friday morning.

He said an alternative is to increase taxes on businesses to make up the lost unemployment dollars.

”If we don’t have that there, to be able to use for that,” Justice said, “we’re going to get into a situation where we’re going to have to lay on our businesses a heavy burden as far as increased taxation, as far as the unemployment buckets.”

A bi-partisan group of West Virginia lawmakers has asked for a special session for the legislature to decide how to spend the CARES money.

Justice also said the state has received federal grants totaling more than $1.1 billion.

And the governor announced he is exptending the order allowing public schools to open this fall to include the state’s public and private colleges and universities.

Most of the state’s colleges plan to reopen in August for the start of fall classes.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Ashland Legion baseball

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio High School Football Coaches release guidelines for safe play

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

City of Vienna preparing for “Back the Blue” parade

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A parade to honor the police is in the works for Vienna

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Climate Action to host shoe strike

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jordan McClung

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Harmar Bridge Company hoping to restore Harmar Bridge

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Ohio’s mandatory mask order goes into effect

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Masks will now be required in all indoor public places

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

No injuries in rollover crash in south Parkersburg

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Pickup overturns after trucks collide on Division Street

News

This is Home: Historic Harmar Bridge Company hopes to restore Harmar Bridge

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Back in March, The Historic Harmar Bridge Company had to close the bridge for safety reasons.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics