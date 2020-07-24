Advertisement

Infant shot in Gallia County, sheriff says

(WTOK)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to a shooting incident which occurred on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Ohio Township.

“At approximately 3:29 p.m, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call to respond to a residence on Double Creek Road in Ohio Township in regards to an infant victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Deputies with my office responded to the scene and rendered immediate aid to the victim. Gallia County E.M.S. arrived on scene and took over care of the victim, who was later transported to a Huntington area trauma center. At this time, we have learned that the victim is in critical condition. One individual was taken into custody at the scene and we are being assisted by crime scene technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.” stated Sheriff Champlin.

