Late summer fairs in Washington County still on

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - While most area fairs and festivals have been called off for 2020, three fairs in Washington County are still on for late this summer.

Organizers of the the Washington County Fair on Labor Day weekend, the Waterford fair in August and the Barlow Fair in late September all have told us this week they’re still planning their events as scheduled.

Officials of all three say they’re working with local health departments to make sure they’re following guidelines set by the state of Ohio for gatherings, livestock events, food and rides the state issued earlier this summer for holding fairs during the pandemic.

Early this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a conference call with representatives of fairs from across the state, including the Washington County Fair, reminding them of the protocols his office set in early June.

”One of the reasons we provided money to each county fair, that they did not have in the past, was to help them provide for this safety,” DeWine said Wednesday. “We do not want to be in a position, and I know local health departments do not want to be in a position to close fairs.”

Those comments came after reports of a recent outbreak at a county fair in Ohio, which he did not name.

The guidelines set by the state include reduced crowds and patrons wearing masks-the latter becoming an order Thursday for the entire state.

