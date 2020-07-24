Advertisement

No injuries in rollover crash in south Parkersburg

No one was hurt after two pickup trucks collided Friday afternoon on Division Street in south Parkersburg, police said.
No one was hurt after two pickup trucks collided Friday afternoon on Division Street in south Parkersburg, police said.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - There were no injuries after two pickup trucks collided on Division Street in south Parkersburg Friday afternoon, leaving one of the trucks on its side in the middle of the road.

The crash happened about 2;45 p.m. at Division Street and Ninth Avenue near O’Reilly Auto Parts and ABP Body Panels.

According to Parkersburg Police, the driver of a Ford F-150, Jason Shipley of Parkersburg, was attempting to turn left from Ninth Avenue to go south on Division Street when his truck overturned after colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shawn Gibbs of Pennsboro. Gibbs was driving north on Division Street.

Shipley was at fault for failure to yield, police said.

All lanes of Division Street were briefly shut down while crews moved the trucks and cleaned up debris from the crash.

Parkersburg police, fire and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

