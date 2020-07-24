Obituary: Angela R. Oliver

Angela R. Oliver, 52, of Lowell passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1968, in Marietta to the late Don Ogle and Carol Phillips of Marietta. She was employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Rite Aid.

On April 15, 1989, she married Tony Oliver who survives with children: Jason (Stephanie) Bonar, Zach (Tekela) Henderhan, Tony (Sarah) Oliver, Jr., Danielle Oliver and Nathan (Celina) Oliver all of Marietta, 10 grandchildren and sister Mandy Adams of Marietta. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandson Connar Hilton.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the funeral home to assist with expenses will be appreciated.

