Obituary: Earl D. Williams

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Earl D. Williams, 82, of Parkersburg passed away July 22, 2020 at his home in Parkersburg. He was born January 5th,1938, a son to the late Thomas Clifford and Phyllis McCaulley Williams. Earl was a veteran of the US Air Force. After his service, he worked as a boiler operator for Corning Glass for 34 years.

Surviving Earl is his wife, Charolette Peck Williams; son Earl David Williams; Daughter Ericka Williams (Craig); grandsons Andrew Parsons (Olivia), and Jon Williams; granddaughter Lauren Parsons; and great-grandchildren Derek, Ellie, and Fletcher.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Roy Williams and Don Williams; and his sister Shirley Martin

Visitation hours for Earl will be held Monday, July 27th, from 3-5pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. As per the family's wishes, his remains will be cremated following the visitation.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

