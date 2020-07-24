Obituary: Florence E. (Billiter) Farnsworth

Florence E. (Billiter) Farnsworth left us on July 18, 2020. She was so sorry to leave behind her family, of whom she was so proud and loved so much. Surviving are her daughters Rebecca of Florida, and Lisa and husband Frank of Maine; her grandsons Jamie of Colorado and Travis and wife Maewha of Virginia; her granddaughters Rachel and Emma; and her great granddaughter Ellie. Preceding her in death were her husband John, her daughter Jenifer and her parents James and Rachel Billiter.

Florence was born in Sistersville, West Virginia, the only child of James and Rachel Billiter. She attended schools in Wetzel County and was a graduate of Magnolia High School, New Martinsville. She attended Mountain State College in Parkersburg and was a graduate of the Wood County School of Nursing. She had been employed by Dr. R.C. Sims, OBGyn and St. Joseph Hospital. She was very proud of her nursing career. Florence loved playing tennis and was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. She had been a member and deaconess at First Christian Church in Parkersburg.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or service. She also requested that no flowers be sent. Donations to the Habitat For Humanity and to help the homeless would be greatly appreciated and serve as a memorial to Florence. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

