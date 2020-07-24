Advertisement

Obituary: Glenn W. Moss

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glenn W. Moss, 77, formerly of Vienna, WV, died at the Arbors in Marietta on July 21, 2020.  He was born in Reedy, WV on November 11, 1942 and was the son of the late Glenn W. and Opal Fore Moss. He was retired from DuPont.

Survivors include a son, Jason Allen Moss; a sister, Geneva Flesher of Reedy, WV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Moss, and by five sisters: Mary Evans of Parkersburg, WV; Darlene Scott of Spencer, WV; Naomi Willadean Caufman of Cincinnati, OH; June Holub of Gahanna, OH; and Helen Potsus of Newtown, CT.

Services will be on Monday, July 27 at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Ron Laughery officiating.  Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, WV.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 PM till time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert E. Shankland

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Robert E. Shankland

Obituaries

Obituary: Janet Marie Eppert

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Janet Marie Eppert

Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Jean Douglas (Mosser)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Kathy Jean Douglas (Mosser)

Obituaries

Obituary: Lanny Dean Patterson

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Lanny Dean Patterson

Obituaries

Obituary: Angela R. Oliver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Obituary: Angela R. Oliver

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Earl D. Williams

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Earl D. Williams

Obituaries

Obituary: Florence E. (Billiter) Farnsworth

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Florence E. (Billiter) Farnsworth

Obituaries

Obituary: Eddie Jarrell

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Eddie Jarrell

Obituaries

Obituary: Janet (Jan) Elizabeth Bigger

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Janet (Jan) Elizabeth Bigger

Obituaries

Obituary: John Jeffrey Boehler

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
Obituary: John Jeffrey Boehler