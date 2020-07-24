Obituary: Glenn W. Moss

Glenn W. Moss, 77, formerly of Vienna, WV, died at the Arbors in Marietta on July 21, 2020. He was born in Reedy, WV on November 11, 1942 and was the son of the late Glenn W. and Opal Fore Moss. He was retired from DuPont.

Survivors include a son, Jason Allen Moss; a sister, Geneva Flesher of Reedy, WV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Moss, and by five sisters: Mary Evans of Parkersburg, WV; Darlene Scott of Spencer, WV; Naomi Willadean Caufman of Cincinnati, OH; June Holub of Gahanna, OH; and Helen Potsus of Newtown, CT.

Services will be on Monday, July 27 at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 PM till time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.