Obituary: Janet Marie Eppert

Janet Marie Eppert, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was born on January 27, 1940 to the late Clark Archie and Ethel Lounette (Swartz) Burgy.

Janet graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 and Glenville Sate College in 1987. She worked for 37 years at the Internal Revenue Service and Public Debt. She was a member and former president of the GFWC Parkersburg Woman’s Club. She was a member of the Wood County Historical Society, and the Red Hat Society. Janet enjoyed taking trips to New York City with her family and friends, going to yard sales and auctions, and attending concerts and shows. She will be remembered for her youthful energy, love of adventure, fashion sense, and being an awesome mother, mother in-law, and grandmother.

She is survived by her son Stanley E. Eppert, Jr., his wife Tracey, granddaughter Lucy, and 12 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stanley E. Eppert, brothers Harold and Charles (Bud) Burgy, and sisters Mary Biddle and Ruth Ann Hale.

Per Janet’s request, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Janet’s name to: Artsbridge, P.O. Box 1706, Parkersburg, WV 26102

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.