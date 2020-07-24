Obituary: Kathy Jean Douglas (Mosser)

Kathy Jean Douglas (Mosser) ,64, of Marietta, OH went peacefully to be with the Lord on July22, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. She was born January 31, 1956 to Lulu Belle Burton (Mosser).Kathy was an avid supporter and active participant with the Washington County Relay for Life and a member of American Legion Unit 64 Auxiliary.She will deeply be missed by her husband Gary Wayne Douglas whom she married August 27,1973; daughter Amy (Casey) Disbrow; son Jason Douglas; grandchildren Skylar Disbrow, Savannah Disbrow, Dariyan (Maggie) Jones, Kade (Chloe) Jones, Noah Jones; and greatgrandchildren Claire Jones and Holland Jones.She is survived by her brother Steve (Denee) Burton and their children Alexis Palmer andMiranda Burton; step sisters Carol Berg and Debbie (Ron) Life; brothers-in-law Carl(Karen) Douglas, John (Susie) Douglas, Raymond (Peggy) Douglas; sisters-in-law Mary Antill,Peggy (Bob) Adams, Dorothy Barth, Betty (Andy) Neader and many Beloved friends and family.

Kathy was a strong, kind soul who loved and accepted all of those around her unconditionallyand treated everyone like they were family. She would do anything for anyone.She is also survived by the following people whom she considered to be like children andgrandchildren; Tammy (Richard) Antill, Tesla Antill, Landon Urban, Brandi Gorton, Debbie Sims,Aysia Burke, and Paula Lent.She was preceded in death by her stepfather Homer Burton; brother in law and sister in law Jimand Carolyn Douglas; sister in law Joanne Farley; brother in law Larry Douglas.The family would like to give a special Thank You to: Dr.Kelli Cawley, the Strecker Cancer Center staff and nursesMarietta Home Health and Hospice - An Amedisys Partner staff, Hospice nurse Dianne Wigal, and The Devola Volunteer Fire Company.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 25th from 4 to 8 PM and Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM with Pastor Gene Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Strecker Cancer Centerand The Devola Volunteer Fire Company.