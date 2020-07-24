Obituary: Lanny Dean Patterson

Lanny Dean Patterson, 73, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 6, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio, to Carl and Helen McBride Patterson.

Lanny graduated from Marietta High School in 1965 and worked for Washington Electric Cooperative for 43 years, retiring in 2009. He was an avid gun collector and loved hunting, camping, mowing and driving the back roads with his sweetie, counting the deer.

He is survived by his wife, Millie Brockmeier Patterson; children, Teri Howell (Jeremy), Jill Wright (John), Heath Patterson (Lexie Santini); and Alisha McIntire (Travis Wells); grandchildren, Seth Stevens, McKayla Stevens, Kaitlin Howell (Ryan Gump), Jessica Wright, Jennah Wright, Jadyn Wright, Noelle Patterson, and Chloe Patterson; and honorary grandchildren, Baylea McKitrick, Carder McKitrick, Brody Karcher and Cason Karcher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Patterson; step father, Don Lee; mother, Helen Lee; son, Kenneth Patterson; and in-laws, Mr. & Mrs. Francis Brockmeier.

Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Lanny’s family.

Funeral services, with the same precautions, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the funeral home, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Lanny’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

