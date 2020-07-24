Obituary: Robert E. Shankland

Robert Eugene Shankland, 90, of Lowell, Ohio passed away at 11:45 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. He was born March 8, 1930 in Lebanon, Ohio the son of the late James and Hazel McPeek Shankland.

Bob attended school in Lebanon. He worked at Pennington Bakery formerly known as Rich Loaf for 29 years. Bob retired from Harts Family Center after 10 years of service. He loved to garden, fish, watch the New York Yankees play and take care of his “Honey.” He loved to sing, tell stories and always had a joke to tell. He was Pickin On Country’s biggest fan and loved to get up on stage and perform with the band. Bob always had a smile on his face no matter what life threw his way.

On May 24, 1952, he married Betty McCune who preceded him in death on September 17, 2006. He is survived by children: John Steven Shankland of Lowell, Pam (Ed) Antill of Wingett Run, James (Joann) Shankland of Dexter City, Sherry Oliver of Marietta, Rick Shankland of Lowell; 7 grandchildren: Jess Shankland, Tami Hill, Tracy Flesher, Travis Antill, Peggy Bryant, Jason Shankland and Justin Oliver; 12 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 sisters-in-law: Pauline Harmon, Ellaine Coy, Alice Schafer, Dora Revels and Brenda McCune, his favorite cousin, Mert Sipes and several nieces and nephews and Teddy, his favorite Chihuahua.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Wesley Antill, brother Charles Edward Shankland and 4 brothers-in-law: Edward McCune, Hank Needs, Gene Harmon and Dave Revels.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (July 27) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Roger Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Dalzell Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.