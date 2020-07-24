Advertisement

Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports through December 31

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio Athletic Conference announced that they would be postponing all fall sports until at least December 31, 2020 due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

This postponement affects ten schools, including Marietta College.

The sports impacted are football, tennis, golf, soccer, volleyball, and cross country.

Tim Gleason, commissioner of the conference released a statement that said, “The OAC believes we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our student athletes, while continuing to make the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff, families, fans, and campus communities our highest priority.”

The OAC says that they are excited to resume sports this winter, and are coming up with various modifications.

