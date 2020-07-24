Ohio’s mandatory mask order goes into effect

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. the mandatory mask order issued by Governor Mike DeWine went into effect.

Masks are now required across Ohio in public places. This applies to any time you are indoors, and outdoors when the six-foot social distancing requirement can not be met.

Ohio is behind other states and major cities in requiring masks, but health officials think that now is the right time.

“I feel that we only have about three things that we can do, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. On of them is the face coverings, it’s very important. The other two are hand washing, that’ll get any viral particles or germs off your hands, and then social distancing,” Washington County Health Department Administrator Roger Coffman says.

