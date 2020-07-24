Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic hires new boys basketball coach

Daniel Collie will take over the reigns for the Crusader hoopers
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

After the departure of Rob Strcula, Parkersburg Catholic has been searching for a replacement to lead the Crusaders.

They found their man in the form of an alumni who went on to play college basketball.

Daniel Collie will be the new coach of the Parkersburg Catholic basketball team.

Collie played basketball at Parkersburg Catholic under Coach Strcula, then went to Wright State, where he played four more years of hoops.

He has spent the last four years in Tennessee with his wife and daughter, but is excited to return to Parkersburg and be a part of the Catholic program again.

“I’m most excited about being part of the community again. I loved it when I was here in high school and I went through the elementary school, so I know what this community has to offer. I’m also extremely excited to be a part of basketball again, I played high school, I played four years in college, so I haven’t been around the game in a while and I’m excited just to be back in a gym,” Collie says.

He will also get the chance to coach his youngest brother, Xavier, who is entering his senior year at Parkersburg Catholic.

Collie says Coach Strcula left behind big shoes to fill, but he is up for the challenge.

