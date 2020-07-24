Rock Church, Brother’s Keeper & Momma T to distribute free food

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Rock Church and Brother’s Keeper, with the help of local community service group Momma T and the Warriors, will be distributing free food to members of the community on Saturday, July 25. The event will take place at 8:30 A.M. at 1305 37th Street in Parkersburg.

The distribution is part of a weekly service provided by the Rock Church and Brother’s Keeper. Momma T and the Warriors, a Parkersburg First Assembly of God ministry led by Teresa Racer, is typically given some of the donated food, which is sourced from providers in Cleveland, to also distribute at various locations throughout the community. Times and locations are announced on the Momma T and the Warriors Facebook page and they hope to add additional locations in the future. The ministry also delivers to a number of individuals who are unable to travel to the distribution locations.

“We go out and set up and that way we’re able to have contact with people and meet their needs,” Racer said. “I never in my life thought I’d see people so happy to see a gallon of milk...You can’t not do it. There are so many people in need and so many kids out there, it’s heartbreaking,” Racer added.

Most recently, the food has primarily consisted of dairy products, though produce has been available in the past, as well, and coordinators are hoping to offer produce again in the future.

The food is available to any area resident who comes to one of the distributions, and food is donated to area food pantries, as well. It is sourced from providers in Cleveland.

Amy Hendricks, one of the coordinators of the weekly service, said it is especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when food pantries and financial resources have been taxed.

“It’s a big need. We have a semi truck that brings usually anywhere from 1,000 to 1,100 boxes of food and it’s gone within an hour. One Saturday it was gone within 45 minutes,” Hendricks said.

“It’s such a blessing for us to be able to bless the community like this,” Hendricks added.

Coordinators are always seeking volunteers to load groceries into the backs of cars, help direct traffic, and more. Those who would like to volunteer are asked to call or text Hendricks at (304) 893-8796.

