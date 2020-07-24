Advertisement

This is Home: Historic Harmar Bridge Company hopes to restore Harmar Bridge

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge has been around since the mid 1800s and is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the country and only one of its kind still in operation.

“It was originally built as a covered bridge in the 1850s and became a railroad in the 1860s, right during the Civil War and was operated by the B&O railroad for a long long time and then by CSX for a little bit. It then closed in about 1967 or 1968,” said Chuck Swaney, President Pro Tempore, Historic Harmar Bridge Company.

After it closed, the bridge was donated to the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, who converted it into a pedestrian bridge in the 1980s.

Back in March, the bridge was closed to the public for safety reasons.

The closure of the bridge concerned members of the community who rely on the accessibility and toursim that it provides.

“It’s really been a devastating disaster to the west side,” said Jackson Patterson, Chair of Main Street West. “We have people who are frequently employed downtown and this was their passage for many years. Now they have to use the Putnam Street Bridge, which is okay still. That is a nice bridge to, it is just that there is traffic on that bridge.”

Swaney says that the restoration project will cost around three million dollars.

The organization hopes to raise this money needed to make the necessary repairs to maintain the bridge for future generations.

“Obviously put in a new pedestrian path, right down the center of the bridge where the railbed, and have a 15 foot wide, pedestrian, biking, walking, and ADA accessible roadbed, that will hopefully last another 2-3 generations,” said Swaney.

The organization hopes to receive this money through funding from the state, fundraisers and donations from the community.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Ashland Legion baseball

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio High School Football Coaches release guidelines for safe play

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

City of Vienna preparing for “Back the Blue” parade

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A parade to honor the police is in the works for Vienna

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Climate Action to host shoe strike

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jordan McClung

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Harmar Bridge Company hoping to restore Harmar Bridge

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Ohio’s mandatory mask order goes into effect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Masks will now be required in all indoor public places

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

No injuries in rollover crash in south Parkersburg

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Pickup overturns after trucks collide on Division Street

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics