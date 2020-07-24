This is Home: Historic Harmar Bridge Company hopes to restore Harmar Bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge has been around since the mid 1800s and is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the country and only one of its kind still in operation.

“It was originally built as a covered bridge in the 1850s and became a railroad in the 1860s, right during the Civil War and was operated by the B&O railroad for a long long time and then by CSX for a little bit. It then closed in about 1967 or 1968,” said Chuck Swaney, President Pro Tempore, Historic Harmar Bridge Company.

After it closed, the bridge was donated to the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, who converted it into a pedestrian bridge in the 1980s.

Back in March, the bridge was closed to the public for safety reasons.

The closure of the bridge concerned members of the community who rely on the accessibility and toursim that it provides.

“It’s really been a devastating disaster to the west side,” said Jackson Patterson, Chair of Main Street West. “We have people who are frequently employed downtown and this was their passage for many years. Now they have to use the Putnam Street Bridge, which is okay still. That is a nice bridge to, it is just that there is traffic on that bridge.”

Swaney says that the restoration project will cost around three million dollars.

The organization hopes to raise this money needed to make the necessary repairs to maintain the bridge for future generations.

“Obviously put in a new pedestrian path, right down the center of the bridge where the railbed, and have a 15 foot wide, pedestrian, biking, walking, and ADA accessible roadbed, that will hopefully last another 2-3 generations,” said Swaney.

The organization hopes to receive this money through funding from the state, fundraisers and donations from the community.

