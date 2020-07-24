Advertisement

Two-car accident on Grand Central Ave. sends one to hospital

Authorities cleared the scene by 8:45 a.m.
Crash on Grand Central Ave. and 28th St.
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - One person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center following a two-car crash in Vienna on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, the call for the accident, which took place at the intersection of Grand Central Ave. and 28th St., came in at 7:43 a.m.

Both cars, a white Jeep and a black Ford, sustained damage, with the Jeep laying on its side. Officials at the scene directed traffic while the accident was being cleared.

By 8:45 a.m., both vehicles been towed away.

The Vienna Police and Fire Departments, along with Camden Clark Ambulance, responded to the scene.

