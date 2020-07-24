PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash on Division Street has left the stretch of the road near O’Reilly Auto Parts closed. The crash involved two pickup trucks, one of which is now on its side.

No one appears to have been seriously injured. No details regarding the cause of the crash have been released.

The Parkersburg Police Department is on the scene, and WTAP has a reporter on the scene investigating. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

