Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash on Division Street

Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle car accident Tuesday afternoon.
Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle car accident Tuesday afternoon.(WCJB)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash on Division Street has left the stretch of the road near O’Reilly Auto Parts closed. The crash involved two pickup trucks, one of which is now on its side.

No one appears to have been seriously injured. No details regarding the cause of the crash have been released.

The Parkersburg Police Department is on the scene, and WTAP has a reporter on the scene investigating. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 24th

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 7/24/20

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
Baseball's back! Plus new sports team names.

News

Update: Salango wants Justice to return First Energy contributions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Justice opponent calls for return of First Energy contributions

News

Driver dies after truck jackknifes in Washington County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Trooper say health issues a factor in death of Ashville, Ohio, man

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Mom charged in shooting of 16-month-old daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Water outages planned in Parkersburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Parkersburg Utility Board will be working on the main water line at the intersection of Old St. Mary’s Pike and Johnson Run Road. On Monday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 A.M., water service will be temporarily interrupted to make the needed repairs. Water service will be restored as soon as repairs are complete.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Breaking

Mom charged in shooting of Gallia County infant, sheriff says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Gallia County Sheriff says an infant was shot Thursday afternoon.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Lawmakers explain how Pleasants Power Bill came about

Updated: 4 hours ago