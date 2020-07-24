Update: Salango wants Justice to return First Energy contributions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Democratic candidate for governor in West Virginia’s November election wants Governor Jim Justice to return contributions made the company that operated a power station whose tax incentive the governor supported last year.

The governor backed a repeal of Business and Occupation taxes for the Pleasants Power Station-incentives local leaders, lawmakers and the governor said were needed to keep the plant from being closed.

Democratic candidate Ben Salango issued a statement Friday saying the governor should return reported contributions from the company-at the center of a scandal in Ohio involving incentives keeping two nuclear power plants open.

Salango Wednesday called for an investigation to determine whether there was a “quid pro quo” involving the donations and the tax breaks.

The issue wasn’t raised during the governor’s news briefing Friday afternoon. Justice Wednesday called Salango’s comments “ridiculous” and politically motivated.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.