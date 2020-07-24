Advertisement

Update: Salango wants Justice to return First Energy contributions

A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.
A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Democratic candidate for governor in West Virginia’s November election wants Governor Jim Justice to return contributions made the company that operated a power station whose tax incentive the governor supported last year.

The governor backed a repeal of Business and Occupation taxes for the Pleasants Power Station-incentives local leaders, lawmakers and the governor said were needed to keep the plant from being closed.

Democratic candidate Ben Salango issued a statement Friday saying the governor should return reported contributions from the company-at the center of a scandal in Ohio involving incentives keeping two nuclear power plants open.

Salango Wednesday called for an investigation to determine whether there was a “quid pro quo” involving the donations and the tax breaks.

The issue wasn’t raised during the governor’s news briefing Friday afternoon. Justice Wednesday called Salango’s comments “ridiculous” and politically motivated.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle crash on Division Street

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
A two-vehicle crash on Division Street has left the stretch of the road near O’Reilly Auto Parts closed. The crash involved two pickup trucks, one of which is now on its side.

News

Forecast for July 24th

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 7/24/20

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
Baseball's back! Plus new sports team names.

News

Driver dies after truck jackknifes in Washington County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Trooper say health issues a factor in death of Ashville, Ohio, man

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Mom charged in shooting of 16-month-old daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Water outages planned in Parkersburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Parkersburg Utility Board will be working on the main water line at the intersection of Old St. Mary’s Pike and Johnson Run Road. On Monday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 A.M., water service will be temporarily interrupted to make the needed repairs. Water service will be restored as soon as repairs are complete.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Breaking

Mom charged in shooting of Gallia County infant, sheriff says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Gallia County Sheriff says an infant was shot Thursday afternoon.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Lawmakers explain how Pleasants Power Bill came about

Updated: 4 hours ago