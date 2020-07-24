Water outages planned in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board will be working on the main water line at the intersection of Old St. Mary’s Pike and Johnson Run Road. On Monday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 A.M., water service will be temporarily interrupted to make the needed repairs. Water service will be restored as soon as repairs are complete.

The following areas will be affected by this water outage:

Old Saint Mary's Pike from Rollins Street to Boulder Drive Worthington Trailer Park Road Palmer Drive Newbanks Road Johnson Creek Road Apple Hill Manor Mustang Acres Boulder Drive.

If additional instructions are needed, those affected will be notified. Those who would like to ask questions are asked to call (304) 424-8535 or (304) 424-8532.

