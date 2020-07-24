Advertisement

Water outages planned in Parkersburg

City of Ashland offers utility bill help to residents
City of Ashland offers utility bill help to residents(AP)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board will be working on the main water line at the intersection of Old St. Mary’s Pike and Johnson Run Road. On Monday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 A.M., water service will be temporarily interrupted to make the needed repairs. Water service will be restored as soon as repairs are complete.

The following areas will be affected by this water outage: 

Old Saint Mary's Pike from Rollins Street to Boulder Drive Worthington Trailer Park Road Palmer Drive Newbanks Road Johnson Creek Road Apple Hill Manor Mustang Acres Boulder Drive. 

If additional instructions are needed, those affected will be notified. Those who would like to ask questions are asked to call (304) 424-8535 or (304) 424-8532. 

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle crash on Division Street

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
A two-vehicle crash on Division Street has left the stretch of the road near O’Reilly Auto Parts closed. The crash involved two pickup trucks, one of which is now on its side.

News

Forecast for July 24th

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 7/24/20

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
Baseball's back! Plus new sports team names.

News

Update: Salango wants Justice to return First Energy contributions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Justice opponent calls for return of First Energy contributions

News

Driver dies after truck jackknifes in Washington County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Trooper say health issues a factor in death of Ashville, Ohio, man

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Mom charged in shooting of 16-month-old daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Breaking

Mom charged in shooting of Gallia County infant, sheriff says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Gallia County Sheriff says an infant was shot Thursday afternoon.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Lawmakers explain how Pleasants Power Bill came about

Updated: 4 hours ago